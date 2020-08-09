Subscribe
Subscribe
Education

New education policy on gender violence released

A protest against gender-based violence outside South Africa’s Parliament in Cape Town, following a string of brutal attacks in the country. (Photo: Nic Bothma/EPA)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The department of higher education, science and innovation has released a policy framework that will help institutions deal with gender-based violence. 

The document, titled “Policy Framework to Address Gender-based Violence in the Post-School Education and Training System”, was released last Friday. It says the policy guidance is needed because universities and other higher education institutions do not have the means to deal with gender-based violence and this leads to survivors not getting the support they require. 

The policy framework will serve as a guide for the post-school education and training system by providing mechanisms and processes that institutions must put in place. It will also compel institutions to not only create awareness of gender-based violence but also prevent it. 

The document notes that from 2016 institutions such as Rhodes University, the University of Cape Town, Nelson Mandela University, the University of Witwatersrand and Tshwane University of Technology have seen students protest against this form of violence. 

“Universities do not have a system in place that collects rape statistics and reports them to the department of higher education and training,” according to the document.


In 2016, students at Rhodes released names of students and staff accused of sexual assault and rape. 

Last year, students at Nelson Mandela University held a silent protest during a graduation ceremony to highlight their concerns about what they said was inaction by the university to deal with “rape culture”. The students held placards, some reading: “My rapist is graduating. Congratulations.”

The document says the implementation of the framework will be part of the performance contract and annual performance appraisal of heads of post-school education and training system institutions. 

It also sets out requirements for university and college councils to develop or review their policies to bring them in line with the policy framework. 

At college level, councils can also appoint committees to oversee and support them in the implementation of their gender-based violence policy. 

The institutions will have to submit regular reports to the department on: the number of gender-based violence cases reported and distinguish between those on-campus and off-campus; the number of cases dealt with through the justice process and those referred for disciplinary proceedings; the time taken to resolve cases and actions taken to mitigate obstacles to resolution of cases; and programmes or interventions to improve safety and reduce gender-based violence incidents. 

Last year in May, then higher education minister Naledi Pandor appointed a ministerial task team to look into to sexual harassment and violence at universities. This came after 12 female academics wrote to her asking her to address issues of sexual offences. The letter raised, among other things, the issue of junior, black women being asked for sexual favours to secure their jobs. 

The team was also tasked to advise the department on the introduction and implementation of the policy framework. 
All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Bongekile Macupe
Bongekile Macupe is an education reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

Opinion

Crime stats mark a bitter start to Women’s Month

luke waltham -
We must celebrate women’s achievements this month while agitating for structural change, argues Luke Waltham
Read more
National

Hopefield: Brutal police vs brutalised citizens

charlene roberts -
The small town’s residents, who say they’ve been terrorised by rogue police officers for years, were unsurprised when Reginald Linnerd was found beaten to death in a holding cell
Read more
Coronavirus

A small number of students can return to university, but some choose not to

Bongekile Macupe -
They stayed away because they feared getting Covid-19, had comorbidities, were in quarantine, had become infected and the safety measures such as curfews were too limiting
Read more
Education

The student funding scheme changes lives – it’s too important to fail

Bongekile Macupe -
We need a NSFAS that is run effectively and efficiently to serve poor and working class young people who want to change their lives through education.
Read more
Coronavirus

South African universities record 22 deaths from Covid-19

Bongekile Macupe -
A Universities South Africa survey shows that 20 people — 19 staff members and one student — at local universities have died after contracting the coronavirus
Read more
Opinion

Hashtag lessons from the US and South Africa about racism and antiblackness

nelson maldonado torres -
The #Black Lives Matter, #RhodesMustFall and #FeesMustFall movements show that democracy cannot happen without decolonisation
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Education

New education policy on gender violence released

Universities and other higher education institutions have to develop ways of preventing or dealing with rape and other damaging behaviour
Bongekile Macupe -
Read more
Business

Cambridge Food Jozini: Pandemic or not, the price-gouging continues

The Competition Commission has fined Cambridge Food Jozini for hiking the price of its maize meal during April
Paddy Harper -
Read more
National

Sekhukhune’s five-year battle for water back in court

The residents of five villages are calling for the district municipal manager to be arrested
Sarah Smit -
Read more
Coronavirus

Vaccine trial results due in December

If successful, it will then have to be manufactured and distributed
Athandiwe Saba -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now