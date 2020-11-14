Subscribe
Subscribe
Education

NSFAS is a nepotist fiefdom – staff

Attack: National Student Financial Aid Scheme regulator Randall Carolissen
0

Bugged offices, staff suspended for a year without being charged, positions created for select people and senior executives made redundant are some of the allegations levelled against Randall Carollissen, the administrator of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). 

But Carolissen has denied these allegations, which were made before the parliamentary portfolio committee on higher education.

Gilbert Muvavarirwa, the general manager of the scheme’s information and communications technology strategy, alleged that while he was working late one night, about five men walked into his office carrying gadgets and informing him that they needed to debug his office. 

He said he later heard from another employee that other offices and the human resources boardroom were bugged. “People were talking outside of their offices because they were scared that their offices were bugged,” said Muvavarirwa.

Carolissen denied this, saying that he was debugging offices because information was being leaked. 


Marlene Bosset, who has been suspended from work, said she had been asked to fly to Bloemfontein to interview someone for a job who was a friend of Carolissen’s wife, but she had refused. 

“It was a bit shady for me, and I said ‘no, I am not going to be part of that interview’.”

She said Carolissen had also told her about another person he knew who he said was a perfect candidate for a job at NSFAS. 

“I interviewed the person … On her CV, she listed the administrator’s wife as a line manager at her previous job; the administrator’s wife was also her reference at the time,” Bosset said.

Current and former NSFAS employees have recently appeared before the portfolio committee to speak about their experience working under Carolissen, who was appointed in 2018 to turn the embattled scheme around. 

Last month the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union brought the allegations before the portfolio committee and called for Carolissen’s removal. 

Kagisho Mamabolo, the scheme’s spokesperson, told the committee that he had been reprimanded by Carolissen after his subordinate had shared her concerns and complaints with Carolissen’s wife. 

“Her concern was written and put in an envelope and given to Dr Carolissen’s wife, and Dr Carolissen delivered it to me,” said Mamabolo.

He added that he told Carolissen about the non-performance of another subordinate in his department. But Carolissen said the employee had “challenges” and that he would speak to the employee’s father about her performance. 

The people that Mamabolo referred to are two of 10 allegedly irregular appointments made by Carolissen. One of them is a friend of Carolissen’s wife and the other is a daughter of the administrator’s friend. The committee heard that Carolissen’s friends, people he grew up with or were known to his wife, were appointed without following recruitment processes. 

Carolissen disputed that his wife was used as a conduit. He said the person Mamabolo referred to had delivered the envelope to him at his house and not to his wife. He said he had told the person that he did not appreciate this and had given the envelope to Mamabolo without having opened it. 

“I resent the fact that my wife is being implicated or being fingered as a conduit to pass information to me. I cannot allow her to be dragged into a process which she had no control over or no knowledge,” said Carolissen. 

Former human resources executive Vuyokazi Dwane told the committee that the period under Carolissen is characterised by nepotism and favouritism and where jobs being advertised are referred to as “so and so’s job”.

Dwane claims that in 2018 Carolissen asked her to send job adverts to his office so he could distribute them to his network. 

Dwane also spoke of an incident where a post was advertised twice because a specific individual had not applied for it the first time. 

She said one of Carolissen’s advisers asked the talent sourcing specialist at NSFAS why a particular individual had not applied for the job. Dwane said that process was eventually cancelled. 

Philemon Mapulane, the chairperson of the portfolio committee, and other committee members said they were concerned to hear such allegations against Carolissen because he was brought into the scheme to turn it around.

“The picture that you are painting is horrible; it is a terrible picture that we are listening to here,” said Mapulane. 

“I am horrified by this situation because we are talking about an organisation that is under an administration, which must be taken out of the terrible state that it was under and for us to receive these kinds of testimonies is very concerning. It tells us that the situation is far worse than what it used to be.” 

The committee concluded that Carolissen would be called to answer to the allegations

Carolissen said he welcomed any inquiry as he wanted to clear his name and maintain his reputation.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Bongekile Macupe
Bongekile Macupe is an education reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

Editorial

Editorial: Nzimande’s shame is youth’s loss

Editorial -
Before Nzimande or anyone in government thinks of telling young people to “choose” TVET colleges again, they need to fix this sector
Read more
Education

The shame of 40 000 missing education certificates

Bongekile Macupe -
Graduates are being left in the lurch by a higher education department that is simply unable to deliver the crucial certificates proving their qualifications - in some cases dating back to 1992
Read more
Education

NSFAS’s woes do not help its mandate

Bongekile Macupe -
Nehawu wants the scheme’s administrator, Randall Carolissen, to be removed
Read more
Education

Unisa shortlists two candidates for the vice-chancellor job

Bongekile Macupe -
The outgoing vice-chancellor’s term has been extended to April to allow for a smooth hand-over
Read more
Coronavirus

Fort Hare students test positive for Covid after partying

Bongekile Macupe -
The 30 students, who went to a bash at a tavern in East London, were not wearing masks, did not sanitise their hands nor keep to social distancing regulations.
Read more
Education

Five universities extend academic year to March 2021

Bongekile Macupe -
Minister Blade Nzimande says a staggered ending of the academic year is intended to support students
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

DA zips lip on shadowy graft case

The party has allegedly ignored reports of kickbacks and claims of sexual harassment to protect a top councillor
khaya koko -
Read more
Environment

Barbara Creecy: ‘You can make a difference if you want...

The minister of environment, forestry and fisheries, likes to watch the British medical drama series Casualty, she tells Sheree Bega
sheree bega -
Read more

More top stories

Environment

Fossil fuel support lands SA in the G20 dog box

South Africa has been ranked the second worst performer of the G20 non-OECD member countries, behind Saudi Arabia, for its lack of transparency and continued support for fossil production, fossil-fuel based power and consumption of fossil fuels
sheree bega -
Read more
Opinion

The decline and fall of the South African auditing profession

Its reputation is not being helped at all by the crisis at its independent regulatory body
khaya sithole -
Read more
Education

NSFAS is a nepotist fiefdom – staff

Employees at the student financial aid scheme have told the education parliamentary portfolio committee that the administrator did not follow procedures when people were appointed
Bongekile Macupe -
Read more
National

Xenophobic tensions surge in KZN

Amid protests by the ANC’s MK Military Veterans, distressed foreign nationals have shut their stalls at a Durban flea market
des erasmus -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.