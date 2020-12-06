Subscribe
Subscribe
Education

Parents owe it to their children to take part in how schools are run

To not serve children who don't have the correct ID
(Delwyn Verasamy)
0

This week I had a conversation with my friends about the extent of our involvement in our children’s education. The conversation emanated from a letter I received from my son’s school alerting me about this and that, and that schools reopen on 27 January.

We spoke about what this would mean for working parents to have children at home for an entire month while they will probably return to work in the first week or second week of January. 

Who is going to look after the children if parents do not have a nanny or anyone else to assist them with children? 

Those parents without help have to see if they can take extra leave or find other ways of making sure that someone can take care of the children while they are at work. 

In the recent BC (before Covid-19) years schools closed earlier in December and were open by the second or third week in January. But, to make up for the months that have been lost when schools were closed under the lockdown regulations to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the 2020 school calendar has had to be amended. 


Of course the department of basic education does not dream up the school calendar and this was the basis of the conversation with my friends. Every year, the department releases proposed dates for the school calendar and asks people to comment. After the consultation process and taking into account all other considerations the final school calendar is gazetted by the basic education minister. 

But how many parents actually take the time to look at the proposed dates and make submissions to the department? Do parents even know that they have a say in the school calendar or do they wait to get the letters at the end of the year telling them when schools close and open? Yet they are shocked and angry if they don’t agree with the schools closing early or opening late? 

The thing is, legislation allows us parents to have more say in the education of our children. Our role extends well beyond buying uniforms, paying school fees and helping our kids with their schoolwork. We have the power to influence things such as the school calendar to ensure that it does align with our lived realities — especially when it comes to long breaks from school. 

Of course, there is no guarantee that whatever parents suggest will ultimately be the decision that will prevail, but it is important to be involved in these processes. 

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga recently gazetted the date for the school governing body elections next year — they will take place from 1 to 31 March. These elections are important and we parents should go out in numbers to elect the people we want to govern the schools that our children attend or, better yet, put up our hands to be part of the school governing body. 

School finances end up being mismanaged by rogue principals because there are people in the school governing body who do not question things — or they are the lapdogs of the principal and benefit from the misuse of school funds. 

It is therefore important to elect people who will interrogate bad decisions — not only those related to school funds but also to how the school is managed. 

We cannot have parents who are not interested in the running of the school their children attend, who want to pass that responsibility on to others. The laws of this country permit parents to be active participants in the education system and we owe it to our children to take part in these processes. 
All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Bongekile Macupe
Bongekile Macupe is an education reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

Business

The end of the office as we know it?

Tshegofatso Mathe -
As more people continue to work from home, a decreased demand for commercial property is expected to continue as long as South Africa’s growth levels remain low
Read more
Education

Theory of constraints brings benefits

kathija yassim -
The pandemic inspired 10 principals in Limpopo to study through ‘play’ how to learn to learn again — and what is really important in education
Read more
Business

New minimum wage may close farm, domestic pay gap

Sarah Smit -
These workers could see double-digit increases in their minimum wage
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19 arrived and statism took hold

Klaus Kotze -
In following an international, scientific approach the state assumed extraordinary power over people
Read more
Opinion

Plastic to replace the stone jug in Nelson Mandela Bay

Paddy Harper -
The early release of the metro’s loose cannon Lungisa has everyone guessing about his next outburst
Read more
Business

SA’s citrus beats the world’s Covid blues

Aaisha Dadi Patel -
The stringent lockdown measures resulted in many sectors crumpling, but the citrus industry boomed
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Xenophobia weaponised in ‘truck wars’

KZN’s premier has tried to intervene by offering South Africans preferential access to jobs, but foreign drivers say locals don’t want the work
des erasmus -
Read more
National

FNB dragged into bribery claims

Allegations of bribery against the bank’s chief executive, Jacques Celliers, thrown up in a separate court case
khaya koko -
Read more

More top stories

Africa

Botswana retail giant Choppies sues PwC over ‘unethical tactics’

Choppies Enterprises chief executive and executive director claim the auditing firm asked for a job for one if its directors — and dragged its feet on an audit when refused.
joel konopo -
Read more
Business

The end of the office as we know it?

As more people continue to work from home, a decreased demand for commercial property is expected to continue as long as South Africa’s growth levels remain low
Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more
Opinion

Editorial: SA’s sad tale wagged by ANC dogma

To all intents and purposes, the ANC is the government. It is South Africa. The policies made at Luthuli House decide where we go. The corollary of this is that anything bad in the ANC quickly poisons our state and its institutions.
Editorial -
Read more
Business

New minimum wage may close farm, domestic pay gap

These workers could see double-digit increases in their minimum wage
Sarah Smit -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.