‘W Cape, fix unplaced pupils crisis’

Same story every year: At the start of the school year 13 800 learners in the Western Cape were without schools to attend. This number has been reduced to 258. (David Harrison/M&G)
This week marked the start of the second term of the school year but more than 200 learners are yet to be placed in schools in the Western Cape. 

Bongekile Macupe
Bongekile Macupe is an education reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Civil rights organisations want the department to find a permanent solution to the problem
Bongekile Macupe
National

Shanduka shade over Free State education

Audit firm PwC said R500-million irregular expenditure incurred by the Free State education department is related to an unsolicited bid by the Kagiso Shanduka Trust to improve schools
khaya koko & Lizeka Tandwa

Opinion

Even religion has limits on its rights

The constitution does protect faith — but not beyond what is reasonable
johann van der westhuizen
Business

Covid kills a decade of employment growth in SA

The self-employed were nearly three times less likely to work during the hard lockdown, economists found
Sarah Smit
Politics

Ramaphosa faction dividing Limpopo — NEC hears

In a leaked recording during Saturday’s ANC national executive committee meeting, Mathabatha said he has observed ‘comrades who run around purporting to be the defenders of our president’.
Lizeka Tandwa
Politics

Magashule’s forces want early conference to elect new national executive

RET faction says the current NEC has become a liability
Lizeka Tandwa & Paddy Harper
