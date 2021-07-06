 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Education

Challenge to state as learners miss out on daily meals

Advocacy group Equal Education and two Limpopo schools have taken the national and provincial education departments to court over what they call their failure to properly roll out the National School Nutrition Programme. (Madelene Cronje)
0

Advocacy group Equal Education and two Limpopo schools have taken the national and provincial education departments to court over what they call their failure to properly roll out the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP). 

Under the scheme, eligible learners receive a daily meal, which for millions is the sole decent one they get each day. But Equal Education contends that a significant portion of these students have been left behind over the past year and a half because of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

In an urgent application, Equal Education and the two schools want the Pretoria high court to compel the basic education minister, Angie Motshekga, and eight provincial members of the executive council (MECs) for education to account for the efficacy of the programme.

“We are asking for a new court order that declares that education officials have not met their constitutional obligations to provide daily meals to all qualifying learners, and have not fulfilled the requirement to submit plans and monitoring reports,” Equal Education, the Equal Education Law Centre and Section27, which represent the applicants, said in a joint statement.

“The education MECs and [Motshekga] should give the court reasons why they shouldn’t be fined or sent to jail for being in contempt of the court order. We are asking the court to order the national and provincial education departments to file new, revised plans to deliver the NSNP, that take into account the continued challenges posed by Covid-19.”

Last July, the Pretoria high court ordered that the NSNP be resumed immediately after it had stalled during the country’s initial Covid-19 lockdown. Given the vulnerability of poorer children, Judge Sulet Potterill ruled that officials had committed an egregious constitutional breach by failing to ensure the programme reached all vulnerable learners – regardless of whether they had returned to school or not.

The court ordered the minister and MECs to file detailed plans and programmes showing how they intended to rectify the error. Furthermore, updates would have to be provided every 15 days until the court deemed this no longer necessary.

This has not been done, according to Equal Education, which claims that by the department’s own data, 1.5-million learners – of the 9-million the scheme is supposed to feed – are not regularly receiving their daily meals. A survey also found that 49% of schools said children were  not getting the meals on the days they were not at school because of rotational timetables. 

The applicants have asked for an urgent court date to address the matter.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Eyaaz

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Feud between Cele and Sitole ‘undermines’ crime fighting

Minister’s ‘interference’ said to undermine SAPS’ restructuring and the filling of 160 000 posts
khaya koko
Environment

Fossil fuel initiatives must consider climate change consequences – draft...

The guidelines must be considered during the environmental impact assessment phase
tunicia phillips

More top stories

Education

Challenge to state as learners miss out on daily meals

Advocacy group Equal Education says Minister Angie Motshekga and MECs must tell court why they shouldn’t be jailed or fined for contempt over failures of the national school nutrition programme during the pandemic
Coronavirus

Government makes U-turn on special Covid-19 vaccination groups

Government officials will now still have to wait like everyone else to receive their Covid jab, according to the health deputy director general
Eunice Stoltz
Politics

We hope Zuma’s application to avoid being arrested is successful,...

But the ANC’s national executive committee also said the interests of an individual cannot take precedence over the rule of law
Lizeka Tandwa
National

Hawks move on R3.4-billion in corruption cases referred by SIU

The Hawks and the NPA want to boost forensic investigative capacity to get back more money lost to corruption
Paddy Harper
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×