Education

Corporal punishment in rural schools is ‘big challenge’ for South African Council of Educators

The council received 169 corporal punishment complaints in 2020-21. (Madelene Cronjé/M&G)
0

Corporal punishment remains a problem in the country’s schools, according to the South African Council for Educators (Sace), which received 169 complaints in the 2020-21 fiscal year. 

Of the complaints, only two teachers “were removed indefinitely for severe assault on learners,” while 23 were found guilty and paid a fine. 

The number of complaints for 2021-22 are yet to be finalised, the council told the Mail & Guardian. 

The use of corporal punishment remains most prevalent in rural areas, according to Basil Manuel, the executive director of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa). 

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Corporal punishment in rural schools is 'big challenge' for South...

The council received 169 corporal punishment complaints in 2020-21
