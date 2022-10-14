Subscribe

R27m: Cost to remove UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng

Holding fast: The vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng says she has no intention of resigning.
Getting rid of the embattled University of Cape Town vice-chancellor, Mamokgethi Phakeng, who was given a new five-year contract six months ago, could cost the university R27-million in severance pay.

Phakeng returned to Cape Town this week, cutting short her sabbatical in Britain and Europe, amid a growing crisis of governance, racism allegations and mounting opposition to her leadership at a divided UCT campus. 

The mathematics professor has walked into a cauldron, with tension brewing openly as her opponents threaten legal action and questions float about what it would cost to depose her. 

Edwin Naidu
Guest Author

She is accused of flouting governance processes, along with council chair Babalwa Ngonyama, particularly regarding the exit of deputy vice-chancellor Lis Lange
