New twist in UCT saga as inquiry into vice-chancellor takes shape

The academic at the centre of a row over perceived governance issues at the University of Cape Town allegedly misrepresented her credentials and was a beneficiary of a flawed process leading to her appointment, according to court papers.

The departure in May of associate professor Lis Lange, the former deputy vice-chancellor of teaching and learning, has led to claims that the vice-chancellor, Mamokgethi Phakeng, and the chair of the council, Babalwa Ngonyama, have misled the university council about the reasons for her departure.

Lange claims she was forced out while Phakeng and Ngonyama claim she left for “personal reasons”.