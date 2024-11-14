Learners pay R150 to fill water tanks at overcrowded, dilapidated Limpopo school

Staff at Kutsakeni Primary say these boreholes at the school dried up in 2021. Now the school has asked learners to contribute R150 annually to fill their water tanks. Photos: Thembi Siaga

Each year, parents at a school in Gandlanani village, outside Giyani, Limpopo are asked to contribute R150 towards refilling the school’s water tanks.

There are two boreholes at Kutsakeni Primary, but staff say they dried up in 2021.

Parent Randzu Macebe told GroundUp, “We are worried because the classrooms are in bad condition, except for the administration block. The school does not have [running] water, and learners have to pay R150 a year to assist the school to buy water.”

The school has just under 400 learners and is overcrowded.

SGB chair, January Baloyi, said the school spends about R4,000 each month to refill the water tanks. He acknowledged that some parents cannot afford to, especially those relying on social grants.

Beside their water troubles, Kutsakeni Primary was badly damaged during a storm that hit Giyani in October. It damaged the school’s already dilapidated and old buildings. The walls of most classrooms have cracks, and floors have holes in them. As a result, meals are now cooked in an informal zinc structure on the premises.

Classrooms at Kutsakeni Primary were badly damaged during the storm that hit Giyani in October.

Members of the SGB say they have written to the Limpopo Department of Education about these issues numerous times for more than ten years. The members we spoke to said over the years they have tried, but failed, to access underground water by drilling at different spots.

A letter pleading for urgent intervention from the education department dated 24 October 2024 was signed by the principal, two SGB members and the village’s Chief Mkhacani Nhlaniki.

They urged the department to address the situation and for officials to visit the school as soon as possible, citing the safety of learners and staff as a concern.

Limpopo education department spokesperson, Mosebjane Kgaffe said that after the school first complained about the conditions, they provided three mobile classrooms in 2019.

Asked about the recent damage caused by the October storm, Kgaffe said only one roof had been severely damaged and that Public Works had been contacted to assist with repairs. But we saw more damaged infrastructure during our visit to the school.

Kgaffe said that the school is on the department’s priority list for upgrades in order to meet national norms and standards.

Published in partnership with Limpopo Mirror.

This article was first published by GroundUp