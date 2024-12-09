Study finds SA has improved primary school education

South Africa has made strides in ensuring access to primary school education for children despite their socio-economic status or geographic location, according to a global study. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Thuli Dlamini)

South Africa has made strides in ensuring access to primary school education for children despite their socio-economic status or geographic location, according to a global study.

The recently released 2023 Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) found that key initiatives the department of basic education has incorporated “such as no-fee schools, scholar transport, and school nutrition programmes have significantly contributed to enhancing accessibility”.

The study was conducted in the fourth and eighth grades in 64 countries. South Africa, Morocco and Ivory Coast were the only African countries to participate in the evaluation.

The country’s net enrollment ratio is 93% at primary school and 92% at secondary school level. The study did not reveal a student-teacher ratio for primary schools, but in secondary schools it noted a 28% ratio.

According to the latest data released by education institution Mancosa, the average student-to-teacher ratio in South Africa is 32:1 — with an even higher ratio in provinces such as the Eastern Cape.

The study found that learners who speak one of the nine indigenous African languages at home have a twofold disadvantage.

“Not only do they start studying in an unfamiliar language in fourth grade, usually English, but they also tend to come from socio-economically disadvantaged homes with lower incomes,” it said.

Upon review of the school system, using English or Afrikaans to teach maths and science in upper primary and lower secondary grades “complicates matters when the learner is not used to speaking either of those languages”.

This has contributed to a barrier to understanding complex concepts in a second language, “which historically has been identified as a factor contributing to low academic performance in South Africa”.

Based on the newly signed Basic Education Law Amendment (Bela) Act, more control of school language policies could shift from school governing bodies to provincial education departments, to promote multilingualism and inclusivity.

The study said South Africa’s introduction of literacy programmes that align with the needs of the 21st century workspace is a significant manifestation of the Integrated National Mathematics, Science and Technology Strategy — expected to be phased out between 2019 and 2030. The strategy includes a coding and robotics curriculum that has been developed and is being implemented for grades R to 9.

Marine sciences, a subject integrating oceanography, marine biology, environmental

science, and the relationships between humans and the ocean, was introduced in

2019 and has seen a twelvefold increase in learner participation at grade 12 since 2021.

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta has commended South Africa for demonstrating a commitment to improving maths and science education.

“While South Africa still ranks near the bottom compared to other participating countries, the department of education’s proactive stance on using these results to shape a targeted program of action is commendable,” Makaneta told the Mail & Guardian.

South Africa’s education system has been ranked low in international comparisons.

In 2023, the country placed 41st in the world in the Best Countries education system report on 78 countries.

In 2015, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development reported that South Africa’s maths and science education was among the worst in the world.