Microsoft launches AI partnership to empower TVET educators and students

The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) is set to reshape the global workforce by 2030, with projections indicating that 70% of the skills required for existing jobs will change.

Even more striking, 30% of current jobs may no longer exist by then.

These insights were shared at the launch of a transformative new initiative to equip South Africa’s technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges and students with future-ready skills.

Ikamva Digital, a digital skilling platform co-developed by Microsoft Elevate and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), was officially launched on Tuesday at Microsoft South Africa’s headquarters in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

The initiative is supported by the department of higher education and training, underscoring the government’s commitment to digital transformation in education, alongside a network of implementation partners.

Funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), Ikamva Digital forms part of the Digital Skills for Jobs and Income II Project.

It directly addresses the urgent need for accessible, industry-aligned digital training across South Africa’s 50 TVET colleges.

The initiative is designed to empower young South Africans with in-demand digital skills and ensure that TVET graduates leave with recognised certifications, significantly enhancing their employability.

According to Statistics South Africa’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey, released on 12 August, youth aged 15 to 34 remain particularly vulnerable in the labour market. In Q2 2025, the number of unemployed youth rose by 39 000 to 4.9 million, while youth employment increased by 31 000 to 5.7 million. The youth unemployment rate remained unchanged at 46.1%.

Vukani Mngxati, the newly appointed CEO of Microsoft South Africa, on 1 October, expressed his commitment to addressing unemployment by ensuring that all South Africans benefit from AI skills through this landmark public-private partnership.

“‘Ikamva’ means ‘the future’ in isiXhosa,” Mngxati explained. “This platform allows us to build a future where no one is left behind in the AI revolution.”

Reflecting on his own journey, he added, “I was born in Ixopo, a small town in KwaZulu-Natal. A kid like me, who was given a chance, would want others — whether in cities or rural areas — to have the same opportunity. I know firsthand the power of acquiring these skills. That’s why I’m here.”

He emphasised that the initiative is about nation-building — ensuring that every young person leaves college equipped with a recognised, marketable skill.

Ikamva Digital is the South African adaptation of Microsoft Elevate, a global initiative that aims to boost AI literacy and skills among educators, students and nonprofit leaders. The platform offers free training, resources and internationally recognised certifications to help individuals prepare for the future of work.

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 highlights rapid growth in fields such as data analytics, AI, cloud computing and cybersecurity.

In South Africa, demand for digital and green tech skills is rising, yet many TVET colleges face challenges, including outdated curricula and limited resources. Bridging this gap requires strategic investment and collaboration.

Naria Santa Lucia, general manager of digital inclusion and community engagement at Microsoft Philanthropies, described the programme as a cornerstone of Microsoft’s mission to build an AI-ready workforce through inclusive partnerships and accessible learning tools.

Quoting LinkedIn’s chief economic opportunity officer, Aneesh Raman, she noted that 70% of the skills required for today’s jobs will change by 2030.

“This isn’t about jobs disappearing — it’s about a fundamental shift in the skills needed. It’s an opportunity for South Africa to harness its talented youth and tackle unemployment through new capabilities,” she said.

Microsoft Elevate Africa aims to train 20 million people in digital and AI skills, with recognised certifications. To date, the initiative has reached 6 million individuals and trained 1.4 million learners in South Africa.

Tiara Pathon, AI skills director at Microsoft South Africa, highlighted the urgency: “As automation transforms industries, and 39% of core job skills evolve by 2030, platforms like Ikamva Digital are essential. This is more than a learning tool — it’s a gateway to opportunity, inclusion and economic resilience.”

Already, over 4 000 young South Africans have completed training and passed exams for eight certifications. Three TVET colleges have joined the programme, with plans to expand across the sector.

Tobias Muehler, head of the TVET unit at GIZ, reinforced the importance of the initiative: “TVET colleges are the backbone of vocational training in South Africa. Yet many face challenges with outdated content and limited resources. Ikamva Digital is designed to close these gaps by offering demand-driven, accessible learning that aligns with both global standards and local needs.”

