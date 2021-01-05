Subscribe
Subscribe
Environment

Sisulu: Third of audited mines violate conditions of water use licence

Costly cleanup: Mine waste water is poisoning rivers. (Paul Botes/M&G)
0

About a third of the 476 mines audited by the department of water and sanitation have failed to comply with the conditions of their water use licences.

This emerged in response to parliamentary questions by Economic Freedom Fighters MP Mathibe Rebecca Mohlala to the minister of human settlements, water and sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu on 4 December.

Sisulu said that of the 476 mines her department has audited since 2015, 155 scored below 50%.

In 2019, a Centre for Environmental Rights report found that the department had failed to monitor compliance with the water use licences of eight large coal mining operations in Mpumalanga “and to take enforcement action where violations are obvious, painting a picture of a broken national department unable to fulfil its statutory mandate of water resource protection”.

Full Disclosure 2019 by Mail and Guardian

Sisulu said that “scores of 50% or more are considered to be showing improvements in compliance. Mines that score under 50% are regarded as having an unacceptable level of compliance and are subjected to the enforcement process.”

The department regulates mining companies through water use authorisations as required by the National Water Act, which imposes conditions that promote the sustainable and beneficial use of water resources.  

Sisulu said that since April 2015, the department, she said, had issued 226 administrative actions against mines found to have contravened the National Water Act and nine criminal cases had been opened against noncompliant mines. 

“Only 52 of the 226 mines issued with administrative actions have water use authorisations. Subsequent to the enforcement actions by the [department of water and sanitation], 45 mines comply with the requirements of the administrative actions,” Sisulu said. 

“To date, no water use entitlements have been suspended or revoked due to noncompliance. However, this remains an option in case the administrative, civil and criminal processes do not achieve desired compliance.”

Mohlala had asked Sisulu for the total number of mining companies that had failed to adhere to strict water management practices, including the prevention of pollution of groundwater resources and freshwater ecosystems, and for their names.

She wanted to know whether Sisulu had considered revoking water use licences until mining companies committed to preventing water resources pollution.

Big increase in mine water pollution

Sisulu said she was prohibited by the Guide to Parliamentary Questions in the National Assembly from providing the names of people or specified companies.

Environmental justice activist Mariette Liefferink, of the Federation for a Sustainable Environment, said that holders of water use licences are required in terms of the terms and conditions of their water use licences to present their water quality results at catchment management forums. This is so that downstream water users are informed of the water quality and the public to assess compliance.  

“Regrettably, only a few mines present us with their water quality results,” Liefferink said.

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Q&A Sessions: ‘I’ll never vote ANC again’ — Ndileka Mandela

Ndileka Mandela, the first grandchild of Nelson Mandela, talks about her passion for rural development and that Covid-19 corruption and state capture evidence means she won’t make her X next to the ANC.
nicolene de wee
National

Q&A Sessions: ‘Food is central to every occasion’

Award-winning chef and local legend Dorah Sitole, who spent years as the editor and food editor at True Love magazine, celebrates a culinary journey to savour through her latest book, 40 Years of Iconic Food
Nobhongo Gxolo

More top stories

Coronavirus

Government appeals Covid-19 lockdown tobacco ban ruling

A fresh legal wrangle and jostling at the courts over the ban could run for much of the life span of the pandemic itself
emma balfour
Africa

‘It is extreme’: Uganda tightens screws as vote looms

Tear gas, midnight arrests, threats and intimidation — the tactics employed every election cycle in Uganda are familiar to all who dare challenge President Yoweri Museveni's 35-year grip on power
Nick Perry
National

Escapees still at large amid negligence allegations at Tshwane prison

The escape of violent offenders has exposed a slew of alleged negligent deaths at Kgosi Mampuru prison
khaya koko
Coronavirus

This is how medical aid schemes will help to fund...

Medical aid schemes and businesses will help the government with the cost of acquiring enough vaccines for the South African population to achieve herd immunity
Tshegofatso Mathe
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.