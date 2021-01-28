Our destiny depends on the survival of insects

Marcus Byrne remembers how scores of flying insects used to splatter on the windscreen of his parents’ car when he was a child.
Now, decades later, there are few dead bugs on his own car “and that’s pretty worrying to me”, says the professor of entomology and zoology at the University of the Witwatersrand.
There’s a lot more to this story.
To continue reading, subscribe to the Mail & Guardian.
It pains us to say it, but good journalism costs money to produce, and so we have to reserve some of our stories for Mail & Guardian subscribers with paid-for levels of access to the site only. Like this one, for example.
You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and get access to all our stories and more at this link. And this weekend, you can sign up for just R2 a month.
If you have a current subscription, please login here.
Log In