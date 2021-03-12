South Africa’s freshwater fish face extinction

Sarah Fransman remembers how, 30 years ago, Clanwilliam sandfish swirling in the Biedouw River Valley in the Cederberg looked like a golden, shimmering wave. “The whole school would stretch from one side of the river to the other,” she recalls in the Saving Sandfish project series.

But that spectacle is no more.

Last month, a report by the World Wildlife Fund and 15 nongovernmental organisations and alliances, titled the World’s Forgotten Fishes, described how freshwater biodiversity is declining at twice the rate of that in the oceans or forests. About a third of freshwater fish species globally are threatened with extinction. Populations of migratory freshwater fish have plunged by 76% since 1970 and megafish by a staggering 94%. And 80 freshwater fish species are extinct.

Thousands of species are threatened by habitat destruction, hydropower dams on free-flowing rivers, over-abstraction of water, pollution, mining and overfishing.

In the early 1990s, migrating sandfish were so plentiful in the Olifants-Doring River system that locals collected them by hand when they gathered to spawn, according to Jeremy Shelton, a freshwater conservation biologist at the nonprofit Freshwater Research Centre, which is leading the Saving Sandfish project.

As the fish have disappeared, so have the recipes for curries, cakes and biltong.

The sandfish is South Africa’s most threatened migratory freshwater fish. It’s so scarce that it’s known to spawn in only two small tributaries of the Doring River — the Biedouw and Olifskloof — and has disappeared from the Olifants River Catchment. The Doring River and its tributaries constitute the last large undammed, free-flowing river in the Cape Fold Ecoregion biodiversity hotspot.

In some years, adults migrate up the Biedouw River to spawn. But when the hatchlings swim downstream, they are devoured by predatory alien, invasive fish such as the North American black bass and bluegill sunfish.

“There is no next generation to replenish the older, ageing population,” says Shelton.

The Saving Sandfish project has rescued 610 juvenile sandfish and aims to retrieve 5 000 more by year-end. They will be put in temporary nurseries in dams cleared of alien species, where they can grow and become “bass-proof”.

Rivers, lakes and wetlands are among the most biodiverse places on the planet, home to half of all the world’s fish species. “Yet few people have any idea of the unimaginable diversity that swims below the surface of the world’s freshwater ecosystems or how critical these undervalued and overlooked freshwater fishes are to the health of people and nature around the world,” reads the WWF report.

Freshwater fishes are the aquatic version of the canary in the coal mine. “If our freshwater ecosystems deteriorate to the point where they can’t support a healthy population of fish, we can be sure they won’t be fit for humans either,” says the report.

In South Africa, freshwater fish are the most threatened of all species groups, with one in three facing extinction, according to the South African National Biodiversity Institute’s National Biodiversity Assessment.

“Our freshwater species face a cocktail of interactive, synergistic threats. Water abstrac-tion and invasive species, climate warming and drought as well as invasive plants that suck rivers dry,” says Shelton, adding that invasive, alien fish have caused the biggest population declines of indigenous species.

“Conservation is all about people, and people are only going to look after an ecosystem if they care about it,” he says. “The first step to caring about it is knowing about it.”