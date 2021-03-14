Musina-Makhado SEZ: ‘We don’t want Limpopo Valley to turn into industrial wasteland’

It’s midday, and the sun is blazing in Makhado, but a khaki-clad Johan Fourie is unperturbed as he traipses through his lush bushveld paradise: his game lodge in the scenic, sensitive Limpopo Valley. “This is cool weather for us,” he smiles.

He is dwarfed by an ancient giant that towers over his property. “It’s amazing, isn’t it,” Fourie says, gazing up at the 1 200-year-old baobab tree.

But the deputy chairperson of Save our Limpopo Environment (Solve) fears he may soon be forced to leave his home and abandon his hunting and tourism business here.