First-of-its-kind rangeland atlas pushes for protection

World-famous rangelands such as the Mongolian steppe, the savannas of Africa, the pampas of South America and the Great Plains of North America are under increasing threat from climate change and biodiversity loss, according to a newly released Rangelands Atlas.

The atlas, which for the first time quantifies the extent of rangelands on the planet’s land surface, has been compiled by an expert coalition to document and raise awareness on the “enormous environmental, economic and social value of rangelands as well as their different ecosystems”.