 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Environment

A ‘cancer causing’ herbicide has been found in South Africa’s bread and flour

A ‘cancer causing’ herbicide has been found in South Africa’s bread and flour. (Photo by Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
0

Before he contracted cancer, Dewayne Lee Johnson had a rich life, with his best days ahead of him, according to court papers filed in the United States. He cherished spending time with his wife and children, loved his job and found joy in writing, music and athletics.

Johnson had, since 2012, worked as a school district groundskeeper in the San Francisco Bay area, which involved spraying Roundup, a herbicide with glyphosate as its active ingredient, as well as using other glyphosate-based herbicides produced by Monsanto, the global seed and chemical firm.

Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story

There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out

And right now, you can get a year’s access to all of our journalism, on any device, for just R500, that’s two-thirds off of our usual price. You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.

You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.

If you have a current subscription, please login here.

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Environment

A ‘cancer causing’ herbicide has been found in South Africa’s...

About half of South Africa's maize crop and 100% of the soya crop is genetically modified — it’s grown with the use of glyphosate. But Bayer South Africa disagrees that it causes cancer
sheree bega
Business

Cell C ‘defrauded’ of R357m over eight years

A former IT executive at the company allegedly led an elaborate fraudulent syndicate for eight years
khaya koko

More top stories

Politics

Ipsos survey points to 49.3% support for ANC in local...

It is still unclear how discontent with politics, and the effects of Covid-19, will affect voter turnout, according to research company Ipsos
Chris Gilili
National

João Rodrigues, accused of 1971 murder, dies aged 82

The former apartheid police officer who was charged with the murder of Ahmed Timol ‘saved’ by the grave
Eyaaz Matwadia
Environment

A ‘cancer causing’ herbicide has been found in South Africa’s...

About half of South Africa's maize crop and 100% of the soya crop is genetically modified — it’s grown with the use of glyphosate. But Bayer South Africa disagrees that it causes cancer
sheree bega
Environment

SA delegates to quarantine in Glasgow amid calls for COP26...

Eligible COP26 attendees are expected to receive their UK-sponsored Covid-19 jabs this week, but the Climate Action Network says it is too late
tunicia phillips
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×