 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Environment

SA delegates to quarantine in Glasgow amid calls for COP26 postponement

The stage has been set for one of the most anticipated climate conferences to address global warming – and targets for the biggest emitters . (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
0

South Africa’s climate conference delegates, media and civil society groups will have to undergo Covid-19 quarantine for five to 10 days in Glasgow ahead of the 2021 UN climate change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in early November. 

According to UK media reports, Westminster announced on Tuesday that it would pay for delegates from red-list countries to quarantine. This coincided with calls for another postponement of the conference from one of the world’s largest climate watchdogs, the Climate Action Network (CAN). 

Registered and eligible attendees are expected to receive  their UK-sponsored Covid-19 jabs this week, but CAN said this was too late. It said “vaccine apartheid”, including by the UK, was to blame for the fact that only 2% of people in Africa had been vaccinated to date, compared with a rate of more than 70% in the COP26 host country.

The red-list rules include quarantining for five days on arrival for vaccinated delegates, and 10 days for unvaccinated delegates. Last week the department of international relations and co-operation said it was consulting with the UK to remove South Africa from the list of barred travellers.

“Vaccine inequity, unaffordable accommodation, travel challenges and new surges in the Covid-19 pandemic will lock out huge numbers of developing country delegates from the UN climate talks set to take place in November,” CAN said.

The network of climate groups represents about 1 500 civil society organisations in more than 130 countries and is led by South African activist Tasneem Essop

​​”Our concern is that those countries most deeply affected by the climate crisis and those countries suffering from the lack of support by rich nations in providing vaccines will be left out of the talks and be conspicuous by their absence at COP26,” Essop said.

“There has always been an inherent power imbalance within the UN climate talks, between rich and poor nations, and this is now compounded by the health crisis.

“Looking at the current timeline for COP26, it is difficult to imagine there can be fair participation from the Global South under safe conditions and it should, therefore, be postponed,” Essop added.

With just two months to go before the conference, CAN said it was evident that a safe, inclusive and just global climate meeting would be impossible “given the failure to support the access to vaccines to millions of people in poor countries, the rising costs of travel and accommodation, and the uncertainty in the course of the Covid19 pandemic”.

It said the red list would de facto exclude government representatives, civil society campaigners and journalists, particularly from Global South countries.

COP26 president Alok Sharma has emphasised the need for in-person talks after the postponement of the conference in 2020, and all systems seem to be going ahead to receive delegations. 

Environmental group Greenpeace said the COP presidency had failed to guarantee the safe and equitable participation of COP26 delegates, “especially people coming from countries that are disproportionately affected by Covid-19 and the climate crisis”.

The organisation is supporting calls for a postponement, while emphasising that climate action does not rely on the UN climate talks alone.

“Regardless of whether the COP goes ahead, ambitious action on climate is urgently needed. It shouldn’t hinge on one meeting and we plan to use the UN General Assembly and the G20 to hold governments to account for their inadequate action on the climate crisis,” Greenpeace said.

“Expecting already disadvantaged people to attend without access to vaccines, healthcare, and financial support to overcome the risks of participation, is not only unfair but prohibitive.”

Tunicia Phillips is an Adamela Trust economic justice reporting fellow sponsored by the Open Society Foundation.

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Tunicia Phillips
Tunicia Phillips is an investigative, award-winning journalist who has worked in broadcast for 10 years. Her beats span across crime, court politics, mining energy and social justice. She has recently returned to print at the M&G working under the Amadela Trust to specialise in climate change and environmental reporting.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Environment

A ‘cancer causing’ herbicide has been found in South Africa’s...

About half of South Africa's maize crop and 100% of the soya crop is genetically modified — it’s grown with the use of glyphosate. But Bayer South Africa disagrees that it causes cancer
sheree bega
Business

Cell C ‘defrauded’ of R357m over eight years

A former IT executive at the company allegedly led an elaborate fraudulent syndicate for eight years
khaya koko

More top stories

Politics

Ipsos survey points to 49.3% support for ANC in local...

It is still unclear how discontent with politics, and the effects of Covid-19, will affect voter turnout, according to research company Ipsos
Chris Gilili
National

João Rodrigues, accused of 1971 murder, dies aged 82

The former apartheid police officer who was charged with the murder of Ahmed Timol ‘saved’ by the grave
Eyaaz Matwadia
Environment

A ‘cancer causing’ herbicide has been found in South Africa’s...

About half of South Africa's maize crop and 100% of the soya crop is genetically modified — it’s grown with the use of glyphosate. But Bayer South Africa disagrees that it causes cancer
sheree bega
Environment

SA delegates to quarantine in Glasgow amid calls for COP26...

Eligible COP26 attendees are expected to receive their UK-sponsored Covid-19 jabs this week, but the Climate Action Network says it is too late
tunicia phillips
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×