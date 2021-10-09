 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Environment

Sewage, chemical spills undermine environmental groups’ KZN marine clean-up

Marine disaster: Dead fish float in the uMhlanga Lagoon Nature Reserve river in Durban after a spill when the United Phosphorus Limited chemical plant was set alight during the July riots. The company had also failed to get environmental authorisation. Photo: Guillem Sartoria/AFP/Getty Images
0

The disastrous chemical spill in July and constant sewage spillages into rivers and the ocean along the KwaZulu-Natal coast are undoing work of environmental groups to protect marine life.

Durban North beaches have been closed since July after the premises of UPL, which contained about 1 600 types of herbicides, pesticides and fungicides, was torched during the violence and looting in KwaZulu-Natal in July. Beaches, fishing and the use of any marine resource remains prohibited.

“An entire ecosystem, which includes the oHlanga tributary, the uMhlanga estuary, the beaches and the coastal environment, not only in the vicinity of the UPL, but for several kilometres to the north of the uMhlanga estuary mouth, has been seriously affected and may take several years to recover,” said Barbara Creecy, the minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment.

She said the UPL factory had been operating before the July incident without environmental authorisation and had not obtained a critical risk assessment and planning permission.

Another disaster along the KwaZulu-Natal coast are the regular sewage spills. 

Beaches from uMgeni River to Salt Rock were closed ahead of the Heritage Day long weekend in September after it was found that E coli levels were “beyond normal”.

The spokesperson for the eThekwini municipality, Msawakhe Mayisela, said: “All the leaking was because of a pump that was malfunctioning because of vandalism, so every­thing is clear now.”

Sherelee Odayar, of the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance, said sewage spillages were occurring often because of a lack of maintenance.

“Even if there are groups and organisations committed to protecting marine life, it is going to defeat the purpose if our sewage system is not properly maintained by our municipality,” she said.

Harbours and beaches along the KwaZulu-Natal coast are among 41 marine protected areas (MPAs) in South Africa. An MPA is a specially protected area of coastline or ocean that helps promote the sustainability of fisheries, keep marine ecosystems working properly and protects the range of species living there.

MPAs need to be inclusive of residents to address problems in these areas, said Judy Mann, of the South African Association for Marine Biological Research. The association has a coastal clean-up every September to remove waste that makes its way into the ocean.

“The coastal cleanup is becoming more important because we’ve realised that the ocean absorbs the waste which ends up being found in fish for instance. This is not just plastic waste but also carbon waste that causes damage to marine life,” said Mann.

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Marcia Zali
Marcia Zali is an award winning journalist

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Zondo villains: Amnesiac, paranoid, unhinged

South Africans listened to the weird testimony of people who denied they looted the country’s coffers — except Zuma, who refused to respond
Luke Feltham & Paddy Harper
Politics

The Zondo commission at a glance: A timeline from 2016...

M&G Premium

Luke Feltham has compiled a timeline that represents the major events, testimonies and controversies of the commission
Luke Feltham

More top stories

Opinion

Ramaphosa’s unbalanced assessment of Zweli Mkhize ‘an insult’

Desperate to claw back the public’s trust, the president missteped and betrayed his own weak understanding of ethics and the meaning of leadership
Zama Ndlovu
Environment

Sewage, chemical spills undermine environmental groups’ KZN marine clean-up

Sewage spillages are often result of no maintenance and the UPL chemical factory did not have environmental authorisation
marcia zali
Africa

Aid workers abuse 50 DRC women

The women were promised jobs or threatened with losing their jobs during the Ebola outbreak
the continent
National

Zondo villains: Amnesiac, paranoid, unhinged

South Africans listened to the weird testimony of people who denied they looted the country’s coffers — except Zuma, who refused to respond
Luke Feltham & Paddy Harper
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×