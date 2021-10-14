After 60 years, cheetahs return to Maputo Special Reserve

In an historic conservation milestone, four cheetahs have been returned to the plains of a rewilded reserve in Mozambique, where the large cats were wiped out more than 60 years ago.
The two males and two females, sourced from private reserves in South Africa, were flown to the Maputo Special Reserve for the translocation project.
