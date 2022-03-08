Call for SA to join 30% conservation target to stem nature loss, climate change

Scientists, conservationists and youth leaders are calling on the government to back a draft United Nations target to double globally protected areas to stem the loss of nature and reduce the effects of climate change.

Target 3 of the draft post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework is to be decided at the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) or COP15, in May in Kunming, China. The next round of negotiations will take place from 14 to 29 March in Geneva.

But the 30×30 plan has drawn controversy, being described as a “false solution” to the biodiversity crisis that could unleash human rights violations, worsen food insecurity for some of the world’s most impoverished people and further imperil nature.