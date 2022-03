Hundreds of Cape fur seals have washed up dead over the past few weeks on a stretch of Namibian coastline in the latest mass die-off of the semi-aquatic mammals.

“It truly feels like a warzone out there,” said Chelsea Kovalcsik, education field officer for the Namibian Dolphin Project. “And I don’t say that lightly because it’s just hundreds upon hundreds of dead seals littering these beaches … It’s been mentally and emotionally taxing.”