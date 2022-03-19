Subscribe

Environment

Mountain gorillas search for new water sources

Mountain Gorilla (Gorilla beringei beringei) in the habitat, Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, Uganda, Africa. Threatened: Mountain gorillas will come under increasing stress as global temperatures increase. Photo: Robert Haasmann
0

As temperatures rise, the world’s endangered mountain gorillas are increasing the frequency that they drink water, new research has found.

Mountain gorillas rarely drink water and obtain sufficient quantities of it from the vegetation they eat. But increasing temperatures will make them more reliant on streams, rivers, puddles or swamps to regulate their body temperatures and avoid dehydration. And because they live at higher elevations, they are also more susceptible to faster temperature rises.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Labour migration policy hopes to ease jobs bloodbath

M&G Premium

But unions believe the state lacks the will and capacity to enforce existing labour laws
Paddy Harper
Environment

Mountain gorillas search for new water sources

M&G Premium

New research suggests that rising temperatures could make the endangered primates more vulnerable to extinction
sheree bega
National

Advocates for Transformation names Mpofu’s replacement on JSC

The organisation notes complaints against Mpofu following the interviews with candidates for chief justice and set out guidelines of fairness, but said he was not treated fairly within its own ranks
emsie ferreira
Environment

High court slams Creecy for deadly air that breaches SA’s...

Judge says environment minister’s denial of the harm caused is at odds with science, and gives her a deadline to prescribe long-delayed pollution regulations
sheree bega
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×