The toxic spill of millions of litres of acidic mine water from an old, disused coal mine shaft in Mpumalanga that wiped out tonnes of fish was a “severe and catastrophic event” for the Wilge River system and its aquatic life.

This is contained in the findings of a fish kill assessment report by aquatic scientist Jackie Dabrowski, which while focused on fish, described how “there would have been major associated impacts to macro-invertebrates and semi-aquatic species”.