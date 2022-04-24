Facebook is a ‘major enabler’ of illegal trade in wildlife
Two days and a few clicks. That’s how easy it was for a team of Avaaz researchers with no background in investigating wildlife trafficking to find 129 items of harmful wildlife trafficking content on Facebook.
