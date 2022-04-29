All three deep-level abstraction pumps at the government’s R1 billion Eastern basin acid mine drainage (AMD) treatment plant in Springs on Gauteng’s East Rand are no longer operational, leaving a tide of toxic mine water rising significantly underground.
Deep concern over rising underground tide of toxic acidic mine water on East Rand
