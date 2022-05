The Western Cape high court has suspended the decision by Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Barbara Creecy to issue quotas to hunt and export 10 black rhinos, 10 leopards and 150 elephants.

The application for an interim interdict against the 2022 hunting and export quotas of the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment was brought by animal protection organisation, Humane Society International/Africa (HSI/Africa). The matter was initially heard by the court on 18 March.