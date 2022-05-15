How sugar, tobacco or waste gases could power your next flight
Within the next five years, your flight to Durban could be powered, at least in part, by sugarcane-based ethanol or the carbon-rich waste gases from heavy-emitting industries in South Africa.
The country’s alternative fuels for the future of the aviation sector could, too, come from a locally grown modified tobacco plant called Solaris, or biomass from the clearing of water-guzzling invasive alien plants and garden waste.
