Court hears challenge by Wild Coast residents fighting Shell’s seismic survey

Wild Coast residents brought their urgent application over Shell’s seismic survey to court because there was a “reasonable apprehension of bias” in lodging an internal appeal with  Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe

This was argued on Tuesday by advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC on the final day of their legal challenge in the high court in Ggeberha. The applicants are seeking to review and set aside the decision by the mineral resources and energy department to grant Shell an exploration right for its seismic survey along the ecologically sensitive coast.

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

×