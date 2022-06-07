The escalating intensity of the climate crisis poses a “civilisational threat” to any little progress that humanity has made, threatening to wipe it out, according to Gauteng Premier David Makhura.
Gauteng premier sees ‘civilisational threat’ of climate change on the horizon
