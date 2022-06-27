Subscribe

Environment

How birds adapt to rising heat is an early warning on climate change effects

Flock Of Red-billed Quelea (Quelea quelea) At Sunset Flying To Roosting Tree. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Birds living in hot, humid climates have evolved to handle larger spikes in body temperature surprisingly better than their counterparts in deserts or cool mountains, according to new research led by the University of Pretoria.

The study, which is based on the PhD work of zoology student Marc Freeman, found that rising temperatures because of climate change will affect bird species differently. Their abilities to withstand extremely hot conditions depends on the part of the world that they find themselves in and the climatic region to which their physiology has become adapted over thousands of years. 

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

