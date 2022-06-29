Pumping of acidic mine water on East Rand delayed — again

One of the three plants designed to treat polluted water from old underground mines in the Witwatersrand’s three mining basins is still not up and running, five months after operations ground to a halt.

In April, the Mail & Guardian reported that all three deep-level abstraction pumps at the R1-billion Eastern Basin acid mine drainage plant in Springs were no longer working. By early February, the last pump motor, which was reportedly functioning at only 33%, had failed, temporarily shutting down the treatment plant.