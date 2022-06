Conservationists are in a race against time to save the fast-dwindling “magical” Mutavhatsindi tree, which is only found in the Vhembe District in Limpopo, from extinction.

Within South Africa, the critically endangered species (Brackenridgea zanguebarica), also commonly known as the yellow peeling plane, only exists in a small 110 hectare subpopulation in the Mutavhatsindi Nature Reserve.