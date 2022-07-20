Subscribe

Environment

Giant transport project to shift 2 600 animals across Zimbabwe

0

Wilfried Pabst calls it high art: the formidable logistical process involved in moving 2 600 wild animals, including 400 elephants, from his overpopulated wildlife conservancy in Zimbabwe, by road, to their new home more than 700km away.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Environment

Hundreds evacuated as blaze engulfs Athens suburbs

The fire spread to the suburbs of Penteli, Anthousa and Gerakas, which is home to some 29 000 people
Agence France presse
Friday

Five things South Africans should do in the Seychelles

Escape load-shedding and the cold and go Island hopping in the Seychelles, as you explore sunrises and magical beaches
ryan enslin
Environment

Giant transport project to shift 2 600 animals across Zimbabwe

M&G Premium

Project Rewild Zambezi is one of the largest translocations of wildlife in Africa’s history
sheree bega
Business

South African inflation hits the highest mark since 2009 joining...

Consumer inflation surged again, after piercing the South African Reserve Bank’s ceiling for the first time in five years
Sarah Smit
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×