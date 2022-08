Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Barbara Creecy must urgently make a decision on limiting fishing around South Africa’s six remaining large African penguin colonies to help protect the food resources of the dwindling, endangered seabirds.

“It needs to be closed very urgently and we have said that to the minister. She has promised to do that for the past two years and she still hasn’t done it,” said Lorien Pichegru, an adjunct professor in marine biology at Nelson Mandela University.