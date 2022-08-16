Africa, Caribbean have ‘moral high ground’ on climate change – UN climate change global ambassador

An Uber-like app that hails tractors for agriculture, developed in Kenya, a process turning a seaweed that is choking the Caribbean’s shores into fertiliser and using a resin from plastic waste to strengthen concrete.

These are some of the “unsung” innovative solutions being pioneered in Africa and the Caribbean to help cut emissions and need to be highlighted, according to United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Global Ambassador Racquel Moses.

As COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, draws closer, Moses, who is the chief executive of Caribbean Climate-Smart Accelerator, wants more conversations to be had on how developing economies in the Caribbean and Africa can help each other fight climate change.