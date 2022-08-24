As soon as their ropes were removed, the three large crocodiles launched themselves into the cool, clear waters of their new home, in a remote wilderness area of the Loskop Dam Nature Reserve in Mpumalanga.
Loskop Dam crocodiles fitted with satellite transmitters to gauge effect of acid mine drainage spill
We make it make sense
If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”
WELCOME TO YOUR M&G
Already a subscriber? Sign in here