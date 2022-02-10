Safety net thrown over Free State grasslands

Few people may realise it, but healthy grasslands are crucial for the health and survival of South Africans. They provide grazing for livestock, secure water in the wetlands that supply the major metropoles and regulate the climate by sequestering carbon from the atmosphere.

“And yet this is one of the least protected ecosystems,” says Carina Pienaar, the Ingula and grasslands conservation project manager at BirdLife South Africa.

Only about 2% of the country’s grasslands are formally protected.

Now, with the declaration of the Upper Wilge Protected Environment (UWPE), a safety net has been thrown over 24 000ha of natural high altitude, sourveld grassland and wetland ecosystems in the eastern Free State.