Sasol faces fines of up to R10-million if it is convicted of unlawfully disposing of hazardous chemicals in the Vaal River system in a “manner that was likely to cause pollution or harm to human health and well-being”.
Millions in fines if Sasol is found guilty of polluting the Vaal River system
We make it make sense
If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”