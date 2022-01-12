‘I want my life back and I will have justice’ – Sasol whistleblower

A former Sasol employee-turned-whistleblower says he is confident about a criminal investigation that has been finalised by the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment (DFFE) into the chemical and energy company’s alleged industrial pollution of the Vaal River.

In February 2019, Ian Erasmus testified at the South African Human Rights Commission’s (HRC) inquiry into the pollution of the river, alleging that the petrochemical giant, through gross negligence, was dumping hazardous chemicals into the river system because chemical sewer valves at its Secunda Benfield units were broken. Three months after his protected disclosures, Erasmus was suspended.