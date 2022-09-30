A gold-framed portrait of Mahlomola Ranyama hangs proudly on the wall in his family’s crumbling home in Allanridge, Welkom. “I miss him a lot,” said his wife, Anna. “He always looked after all of us.”
‘I will fight the Tshiamiso Trust till I die
We make it make sense
If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”