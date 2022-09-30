Subscribe

Environment

SA hasn’t finalised delegation it will be sending to COP27 says Barbara Creecy

Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy. (Photo by Ruvan Boshoff/Sunday Times/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
0

South Africa has not finalised the composition of the delegation that it will be sending to the UN climate talks in Egypt in early November, said forestry, fisheries and environment Minister Barbara Creecy.

Her reply was in response to parliamentary questions by Dave Bryant, the head of environment, forestry and fisheries in the opposition DA. “The department of forestry, fisheries and the environment is working with other government departments and parliament to obtain the names of the officials who will be approved.”

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Opinion

Urge for action on land reform

Policy and debates stalling the process, while the murders of Abahlali activists are clear alarm bells and must be investigated
bulelwa mabasa
Environment

SA hasn’t finalised delegation it will be sending to COP27...

Forestry, fisheries and environment minister says Just Energy Transition Partnership making progress and the department has established a task team for negotiations
sheree bega
Politics

Johannesburg has a new sheriff in town – ANC takes...

Newly elected Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero vows to usher in a new era in coalitions, promising that smaller parties will be heard
Lizeka Tandwa
Opinion

Political parties in need of new, clean funding

Transparency laws have done much to put an end to dodgy donations to political parties but more must be done to address financing problems
Richard Calland
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×