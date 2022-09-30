SA hasn’t finalised delegation it will be sending to COP27 says Barbara Creecy

South Africa has not finalised the composition of the delegation that it will be sending to the UN climate talks in Egypt in early November, said forestry, fisheries and environment Minister Barbara Creecy.

Her reply was in response to parliamentary questions by Dave Bryant, the head of environment, forestry and fisheries in the opposition DA. “The department of forestry, fisheries and the environment is working with other government departments and parliament to obtain the names of the officials who will be approved.”