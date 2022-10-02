Subscribe

Four people killed every week for protecting the land

Joannah Stutchbury had “tree sap running through her veins”. She was a tree lover, permaculture practitioner and a “full-on environmentalist” and conservationist.

“She had an ardent and unwavering passion for the planet and was wonderfully bonkers,” wrote Tracy West, the chief executive of Word Forest, in a new Global Witness report

In July 2021, the 67-year-old, who had received multiple death threats, was shot dead as she returned to her home on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya. 

Her name is among the 200 land and environmental defenders which Global Witness, an environmental and human rights watchdog, has recorded who were murdered in 2021.

For several years, Stutchbury had spoken out “with passion and determination” against land-grabbers and well-known private developers who had begun destroying the Kiambu forest nearby, said West. 

In 2018, she made headlines when she single-handedly confronted them. “In the months before she was killed, she had rightfully won a legal case against a developer wanting to build on the forested land.”

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Advertising

Your M&G

Did you enjoy this feature? The Mail & Guardian has a proud 35 year history of producing South Africa’s best-informed, independent journalism. Since the very beginning, we have relied on the support of paying subscribers to fund our writers.

Doing so guarantees our editorial independence and enables us to survive no matter what the bad actors, the economy or Covid-19 throws at us. Want to support the Mail & Guardian? You can get unlimited access to all of stories, plus our weekly crossword and subscriber events from just R99 a month.

More on this topic

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×