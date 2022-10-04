‘There were clear warnings before deadly KZN floods’

The flooding that struck KwaZulu-Natal in April this year has been described as South Africa’s “deadliest storm on record” and the country’s leaders blamed climate change. But a top climatologist has questioned whether this is strictly accurate.

Francois Engelbrecht, the director of climatology at the University of the Witwatersrand’s Global Change Institute, was speaking at a recent seminar on the role of climate change in the Durban floods.

On 11 and 12 April, a cut-off low pressure system delivered 450mm in some areas in just 48 hours, killing 489 people, destroying 4 000 homes and displacing about 40 000 people.