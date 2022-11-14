Africa hopes voluntary carbon markets will fund climate finance and create jobs

A coalition of organisations have launched an initiative at COP27 to “dramatically expand” the continent’s participation in voluntary carbon markets.

The Africa Carbon Markets Initiative (ACMI) is led by a 13-member steering committee of African leaders and carbon market experts. They say carbon credit revenues offer an opportunity to “unlock billions” for the climate finance needs of African economies. These include expanding energy provision, creating jobs, protecting biodiversity and driving climate action.

Voluntary carbon markets are where carbon credits are purchased for voluntary use rather than to comply with legally binding emissions reduction obligations. Carbon credits, or carbon offsets, are certificates representing one tonne of CO2 equivalent that has either been prevented from being emitted or removed from the atmosphere.

For example, carbon offsets occur when a polluting company buys a carbon credit to make up for the greenhouse gas it has emitted, according to the World Economic Forum (WEF). That money should be used to fund action elsewhere that removes the same amount of carbon from the atmosphere to prevent carbon emissions.

But not everyone supports carbon offsets.