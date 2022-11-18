Subscribe

Environment

What to expect from this year’s wildlife conference in Panama

Threats: Kenya burnt ivory in 2016 , and the country wants the non-commercial disposal of ivory stockpiles. (Kenya Wildlife Service)
Bringing the global shark fin trade under regulation, protecting little-known sea cucumbers from an exploding demand for their meat and clamping down on the illegal trade in hippos being killed for their teeth and tusks: these are some of the proposals on the table at the 19th Conference of the Parties (COP19) to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Cites), which takes place from 14 to 25 November in Panama. 

More than 2 000 delegates will debate 52 proposals that will affect regulations on the international trade of more than 600 species.

Cites is an international agreement that regulates trade in about 40 000 animals and plants that are listed in its three appendices.

Appendix 1: Species at risk of extinction; trade is allowed only under exceptional circumstances.

Appendix II: Species not threatened with extinction, but for which trade might affect their survival.

Appendix III: Species protected in at least one country, which has requested other Cites parties for help in controlling trade.

“Once again some of Africa’s megafauna top the agenda with proposals on the trade in hippo, rhino and elephant products,” said the African Wildlife Economy Institute at Stellenbosch University. 

“There are also a number of other African species on the agenda, including a helmeted gecko that lives on the coast of western North Africa, guitarfishes found in shallow waters around the continent, and seven species of wild African mahogany found across sub-Saharan Africa.”

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

