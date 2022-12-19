Subscribe

Environment

Shell, Mantashe, Impact Africa granted leave to appeal Wild Coast seismic survey ruling

Supporters of environmental non-governmental organizations gathered in front of the Shell station in Cape Town's Newlands district protest against seismic survey activities planned by the oil company Shell between Cape Town's beaches in Morgans Bay and Port St Johns in Cape Town, South Africa on December 04, 2021. (Photo by Xabiso Mkhabela/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Shell, Impact Africa and Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe have been granted leave to appeal a landmark ruling earlier this year that blocked seismic surveys for offshore oil and gas exploration on the ecologically sensitive Wild Coast.

In its judgment on Tuesday, the Eastern Cape high court granted the companies and Mantashe leave to appeal the whole judgment of the Makhanda high court on 1 September, to the supreme court of appeal. This followed a leave to appeal the hearing, which was held on 28 November. 

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

