Shell, Mantashe, Impact Africa granted leave to appeal Wild Coast seismic survey ruling

Shell, Impact Africa and Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe have been granted leave to appeal a landmark ruling earlier this year that blocked seismic surveys for offshore oil and gas exploration on the ecologically sensitive Wild Coast.

In its judgment on Tuesday, the Eastern Cape high court granted the companies and Mantashe leave to appeal the whole judgment of the Makhanda high court on 1 September, to the supreme court of appeal. This followed a leave to appeal the hearing, which was held on 28 November.