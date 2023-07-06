Rand Water shutdown: Store water two days in advance

Johannesburg Water has asked customers to store water for 2 days in order to deal with a planned shutdown by Rand Water. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Store water from Sunday. That’s advice given by Johannesburg Water to its customers to accommodate Rand Water’s planned 58-hour shutdown next week.

The maintenance shutdown, which will affect almost 140 areas, will start from 7pm on Tuesday and end at 5am on Friday.

“Customers are requested to store water 48 hours … prior to the start of the shutdown,” the utility’s spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala said. “This is to help in sustaining capacity within the impacted reservoirs and towers.”

The purpose of the shutdown is to complete a tie-in with a new pipeline, install isolation valves and upgrade Rand Water’s Eikenhof pump station, where power outages and pump failures have left taps dry in numerous areas in recent months.

Rand Water said the planned maintenance will be undertaken to replace multiple valves at the Vereeniging water treatment plant, Eikenhof booster pumping station and Zuikerbosch water treatment plant. The last part of the project will be to work on electrical boards at Lethabo pumping station.

Until Thursday, communication from Johannesburg Water was that the shutdown was scheduled to take place from 7pm on Tuesday and end at 3pm on Thursday. On Thursday, however, the utility said that Rand Water had advised of a correction to the completion date, which had been moved from 3pm Thursday to 5am on Friday.

During the shutdown, Johannesburg Water infrastructure supplied by Eikenhof pump station will have no water supply as well as those areas receiving direct supply from Rand Water, Shabalala said.

“Recovery can take between five and 14 days after the supply has been fully restored,” Johannesburg Water said in a communique to customers on Thursday. “Residents can start storing water a few days (two days or earlier) before the shutdown to reduce the impact on reservoirs and towers,” it said.

“Customers are requested not to store water on the day before the shutdown as some of Johannesburg Water’s reservoirs will already be isolated (closed) to retain capacity on the supply side. This is also for quicker recovery post the shutdown.”

The purpose of the shutdown was to upgrade infrastructure, improve its reliability and “keep it functioning optimally”, which would benefit users. “Reliability is compromised when maintenance is not conducted, which leads to unplanned shutdowns.”

Johannesburg Water would arrange for an alternative water supply at hospitals, clinics, schools, municipal offices, police stations and shopping centres.

Initially, the shutdown was scheduled from 20 to 22 June but Johannesburg Water requested a postponement to provide relief to those areas that had been experiencing water supply challenges in preceding weeks.

Rand Water said that some residents within the Rustenburg local municipality, Mogale City local municipality and the Rand West local municipality “will experience intermittent water supply” during the implementation of the project.

The following regions will be affected via Johannesburg Water reservoirs, towers and direct feeds:

Roodepoort/Randburg

Boschkop reservoir

Randpark Ridge reservoir

Cosmo City reservoir

Constantia tower and pump station

Helderkruin reservoir

Helderkruin tower

Corriemoor reservoir

Fairland reservoir

Florida North tower- and pump station

Quellerina tower

Waterval tower

Horison/ Finch tower

Honeydew reservoir

Olivedale reservoir

Honeydew tower

Blairgowrie reservoir

Linden 1 reservoir

Linden 1 tower

Linden 2 reservoir

Kensington B reservoir

Kensington B tower

Central

Aeroton reservoir

Aeroton tower

Berea reservoir

Parktown 1 and 2 reservoirs

Brixton reservoir

Brixton tower

Crosby reservoir

Hursthill 1 and 2 reservoirs

Northcliff reservoir

Northcliff tower

Crown Gardens reservoir

Crown Gardens towers

Foresthill tower

Hector Norris pump station

Yeoville 1, 2 and 3 reservoirs

Ennerdale

Orange Farm reservoir

Ennerdale 1 and 2 reservoirs

Lawley reservoir

Southdale

Eagles Nest reservoir

Kibler Park reservoir

Alan Manor reservoir

Glenvista reservoir

Soweto

Naturena reservoir

Chiawelo reservoir

Jabulani reservoir

Jabulani tower

Zondi reservoir

Zondi tower

Bramfischer reservoir 1

Doornkop reservoir

Meadowlands 1 and 2 reservoirs

Orlando East reservoir

Diepkloof reservoir

Power Park 1 and 2 reservoirs