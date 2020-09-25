Subscribe
Subscribe
Friday

The Portfolio: Jamal Nxedlana

Model 23, Third body (2020) is part of Jamal Nxedlana’s Dangerous Bodies exhibition with the Sulger-Buel Gallery. (Jamal Nxedlana)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Jamal Nxedlana’s virtual exhibition, Dangerous Bodies, with Sulger-Buel Gallery, shows what can be constructed by pulling a thematic thread across the fluidity of an in-between moment.

The exhibition includes images from his series Dangerous Bodies (2019) and his newer work Third Body (2020), which was produced at two distinct moments this year. Dangerous Bodies prompted the conceptual considerations for Third Body, but these sets of images represent a movement towards something new; something more deliberate. 

Finding ways to realise work in ways that make the most sense for the various positions Nxedlana occupies is as much a part of his practice as exploring themes with the camera as a tool. As an artist who engages in making work intermittently, practicality is an important factor in  executing his process of ideation and production. Third Body is an intensified representation of this practice. 

The first set of images for Third Body was produced earlier in the year, before the country went into lockdown. This initial attempt at manifesting his ideas for this series followed his usual methodology: organising a shoot to be executed within one day. Reviewing the images, there was a desire to push the work further, while still unpacking the same thematic considerations of the postcolonial condition, perceptions of blackness and his own experiences as a black man in South Africa through an Afrofuturistic lens. 

After Dangerous Bodies, Nxedlana felt an initial unhappiness with the first set of images. This was a result of a transitional moment, in which one creative cycle was morphing into another. He began working on a second set of images for Third Body in August on a self-initiated residency for which he rented a friend’s art studio. “I thought it was really important to shoot something over a period of time,” he said. “I think having a studio allows that.” 


With the opportunity to work with those he photographed in an iterative manner, Nxedlana was able to merge facsimiles of thought and digital images. Each reworking laid the foundations for the visual language that can be seen across the images. “It was important to work in a different way to how I had been working,” Nxedlana said. “It is about what can I say using certain material and how far can I push certain material.” 

His deeper engagement with the language of the chairs, colour and form is imprinted in the identity of each image, and was formed through contemplation and stretching the temporal frame for making. 

The works in the show make one witness to a shift in process and practice brewing in Nxedlana’s work.

Dangerous Bodies can be viewed at the Sulger-Buel Gallery until October 1 

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Christa Dee
Christa Dee is a freelance writer, researcher and emerging curator based in Johannesburg.

Related stories

Friday

Reframing women in Namibia’s early history of photography

lorena rizzo -
Women photographers, and black African women photographers in particular, are largely absent from early histories of the medium. This is slowly changing
Read more
Friday

Phumlani Pikoli and the art of quitting school to make it

Kwanele Sosibo -
Writer, skater and now filmmaker Phumlani Pikoli says his artistic intention was ‘to play’
Read more
National

The young and the rentless: Inside Camps Bay’s “hijacked” mansion

Lester Kiewit -
An activist art collective is refusing to leave a luxury holiday home, claiming their protest is to highlight landlessness and growing inequality in Cape Town
Read more
Coronavirus

Long Read | SA must fix its ‘dop system’

carlos -
The Covid-19 lockdown has exposed the effects of South Africa’s weak alcohol regulations. Government and health campaigners want tougher policies, but the liquor giants are pushing back
Read more
Africa

‘He ain’t heavy, he’s a policeman and he’s paying . . .’

andrew arinaitwe -
The story behind Ugandan photojournalist Nicholas Bamulanzeki’s iconic picture of the policeman in the floods
Read more
Business

Q&A Sessions: A focused recovery plan will guide us — Trudi Makhaya

Tshegofatso Mathe -
Trudi Makhaya, the president’s economic adviser, talks to Tshegofatso Mathe about her upbringing, favourite books, Covid-19 and solutions to get our country out of its economic stagnation, family, reading, books, literature
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now