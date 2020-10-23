Subscribe
Subscribe
Friday

The Portfolio: George Tatakis

An image from the Thrace chapter of a larger body of work titled Greek Tradition. Photo: George Tatakis/INSTITUTE
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Greece is home to an abundance of local events that are bound to traditions and customs. Across the country a great variety of events take place, related either to different times in history or geographic origins. These events and the traditions around them are the focus of George Tatakis’s work.

In this work, the “other side” of Greece is revealed to us. It is the Greece of traditional culture, of every-day life and celebration, the creations of people of different genders, age and local identity. 

Even if the customs and rituals they depict sometimes seem strange, unusual, and even provocative, they are all vividly alive and highlight the wealth and diversity of traditional Greek culture as experienced by its own actors.

The photographer captures material culture, customs, values and practices and local traditions of rural, island and urban areas with empathy and a penetrating gaze.  The images prompt us to encounter and to reflect on the customary life of the groups that make up the country’s traditions.

The journey’s outcome shows that no matter how different the customs and traditions may seem, they share many similarities, even when a Dionysian custom is compared to a Christian one. This work attempts to depict the ability of people to become close through their differences, thus presenting a complex yet interesting approach that may help to avoid the danger of monotony in our modern lives.


Tatakis spent one month in Didimotichon, a town in Thrace, to make images of the local traditional costumes. “The project took more than expected, due to the richness of Thracian costumes and I will have to travel back in the following months, since I have to cover two more costume groups,” Tatakis says. 

“This is the first stop for my new photographic expedition for the project Caryatis, a study about the female traditional Greek costume. The purpose is to create images of all the available costumes around Greece.”

Thrace is a northeastern region in Greece. A good percentage of the inhabitants come from refugee families who came to Thrace from Turkey, during the population exchange after the Lausanne treaty. 

Many settlements were created because of that, such as Nea Vyssa (New Vyssa), which comes from the town of Vyssa, now in Turkey. 

Thrace has played a significant role in Greece history and culture since antiquity, and rejoices in its reputation for being the birthplace of Dionysus, the god of wine, fertility, theatre and more. Institute

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Institute
INSTITUTE established in 2009 and launched in early 2010 is a media company managing artists, producing and distributing content globally.

Related stories

Friday

Black futures in the age of apocalypse

Nkgopoleng Moloi -
Curating the End of the World deploys Afrofuturism to respond to Covid-19, anti-black violence and capitalism
Read more
Opinion

Africa needs businesses that build and strengthen the continent

tomi moyan -
Africans should know by now that they can’t depend on leaders and should rather learn to do it themselves
Read more
Education

Children left speechless, denied identity

yandiswa xhakaza -
Parents think it benefits children to lose their African language, but it leaves them lost instead
Read more
Friday

Is kwaito an old thing yet?

esinako ndabeni -
Kwaito was born during South Africa’s transition to democracy and lives on as a kind of heritage
Read more
Friday

Extract from ‘Born to Kwaito’: How we choose to fashion ourselves

esinako ndabeni -
How we choose to dress is an instrument to communicate personal, race, class, gender and identity politics, as discussed in this extract from ‘Born to Kwaito’
Read more
Opinion

Leadership themes for building an inclusive South African workplace culture

alewyn nel & joey mongalo -
A more authentically inclusive culture can be fostered by emotionally astute leaders in four particular ways
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

Free State branches gun for Ace

Parts of the provincial ANC will target their former premier, Magashule, and the Free State PEC in a rolling mass action campaign
Paddy Harper -
Read more
Business

SAA bailout raises more questions

As the government continues to grapple with the troubles facing the airline, it would do well to keep on eye on the impending Denel implosion
Sabelo Skiti -
Read more

More top stories

National

Hawks swoop down with more arrests in R1.4-billion corruption blitz

The spate of arrests for corruption continues apace in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.
khaya koko -
Read more
Africa

Catholic NGO boss accused of racism and abuse in Sudan

The aid worker allegedly called his security guard a ‘slave’
mohamed amin & ben parker & paisley dodds -
Read more
Opinion

Agrizzi too ill to be treated at Bara?

The alleged crook’s “health emergency” — if that is what it is — shows up the flaws, either in our health system or in our leadership as a whole
Bongekile Macupe -
Read more
Coronavirus

SANDF hid R200m expenditure on ‘Covid’ drug it can’t use

Military health officials are puzzled by the defence department importing a drug that has not been approved for treating coronavirus symptoms from Cuba
Sabelo Skiti -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now